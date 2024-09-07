Sapphire (SAPP) One Day Volume Hits $596.30

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $4.25 million and $596.30 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,292.74 or 0.04197602 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00039888 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00013037 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001968 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,879,191,593 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,607,770 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.