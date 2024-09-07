Savant Capital LLC Acquires 5,342 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $339.73 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.57. The company has a market capitalization of $212.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.