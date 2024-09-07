Savant Capital LLC Buys 21,105 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $143,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 290,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $496.68 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40. The firm has a market cap of $449.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $505.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.75.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

