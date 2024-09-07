Savant Capital LLC Buys 351,055 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,055 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 2.91% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $38,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPIE opened at $46.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.43. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $46.16.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

