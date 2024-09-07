Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 946,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $253,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,486 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $315,867,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,832,000 after buying an additional 1,133,730 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $266.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.21. The company has a market capitalization of $399.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

