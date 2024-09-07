Savant Capital LLC Has $50.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 657,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,282 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $50,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $78.67.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

