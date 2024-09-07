Savant Capital LLC Has $56.65 Million Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,436,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,887 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned 1.60% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $56,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000.

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $26.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

