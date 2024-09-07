Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,035,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378,255 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned about 1.36% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $79,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 558,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,518 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. One Degree Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,082,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

BATS DFIC opened at $26.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

