Savant Capital LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 1,136.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,249 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $12,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3,490.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 148,410 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 632.1% during the 2nd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 71,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 61,764 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,020,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,631,000. Finally, EQ LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,713,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $99.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.56 and a 200 day moving average of $100.23. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $78.54 and a 12 month high of $106.45.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

