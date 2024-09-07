Savant Capital LLC Takes $28.08 Million Position in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 833,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,084,000. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.32% of Leuthold Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Capital Management grew its holdings in Leuthold Core ETF by 174.8% during the second quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,028 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Leuthold Core ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leuthold Core ETF during the first quarter worth $300,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Leuthold Core ETF during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Leuthold Core ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 251,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period.

Leuthold Core ETF Stock Performance

LCR opened at $34.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. The company has a market cap of $88.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.58. Leuthold Core ETF has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $35.00.

Leuthold Core ETF Profile

The Leuthold Core ETF (LCR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Target Risk Moderate index. The fund is an actively-managed global asset allocation fund of funds which seeks total return. LCR was launched on Jan 6, 2020 and is managed by Leuthold.

