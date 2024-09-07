Savant Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $14,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

