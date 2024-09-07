Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50. 133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

Schibsted ASA Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13.

Schibsted ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schibsted ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

