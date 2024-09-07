Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50. 133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.
Schibsted ASA Trading Up 1.5 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13.
Schibsted ASA Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schibsted ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.
About Schibsted ASA
Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schibsted ASA
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.