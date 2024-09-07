Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Shares Down 0.9%

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.66 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 88.66 ($1.17). 5,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 43,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.50 ($1.18).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 86.39. The firm has a market cap of £75.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,475.00 and a beta of -0.13.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Company Profile

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

