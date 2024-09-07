Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Position Boosted by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 0.60% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $48,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 76,400.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $91,000.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of SCHR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.63. 2,790,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,827. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.97. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $50.79.
About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.