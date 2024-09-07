Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Position Boosted by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 0.60% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $48,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 76,400.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $91,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.63. 2,790,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,827. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.97. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $50.79.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.