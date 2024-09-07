Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Rollins Financial grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 316,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,249,000 after buying an additional 85,602 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $96.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $105.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

