Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,499,748 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 266% from the previous session’s volume of 1,230,179 shares.The stock last traded at $53.13 and had previously closed at $53.05.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.04.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

