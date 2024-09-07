Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.100-8.300 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $8.10-$8.30 EPS.

Science Applications International Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE SAIC traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.15. 354,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,282. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.03 and its 200-day moving average is $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $104.26 and a 12-month high of $145.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Joshua Jackson bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,715 shares of company stock worth $430,207 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

