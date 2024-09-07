Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.100-8.300 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $8.10-$8.30 EPS.

Science Applications International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $133.15. The stock had a trading volume of 354,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,282. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.03 and a 200 day moving average of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $104.26 and a twelve month high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara acquired 1,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Joshua Jackson acquired 400 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $430,207 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

