Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Select Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,202,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $518,647,000 after buying an additional 90,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,997,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $391,886,000 after acquiring an additional 650,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Select Medical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,498,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,728,000 after purchasing an additional 95,578 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,241,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,591,000 after purchasing an additional 95,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after purchasing an additional 235,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEM opened at $33.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

