SFE Investment Counsel Buys 56,536 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,536 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel owned 2.99% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,736 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 250.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 318,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 227,711 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 158,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,893,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of BSJS stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $22.11.
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
