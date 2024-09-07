SFE Investment Counsel Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,463,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,007,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $15,052,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 867.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after buying an additional 423,620 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,425,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

RSPT stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.