SFE Investment Counsel Has $1.85 Million Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 333,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,182,000 after purchasing an additional 62,141 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark started coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of THO opened at $101.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.71 and a 200-day moving average of $103.03. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.67.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

