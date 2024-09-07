SFE Investment Counsel Has $17.22 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 3.8% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $1,171,516,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $917,051,000 after acquiring an additional 263,482 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
QUALCOMM Trading Down 3.4 %
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
