SFE Investment Counsel Raises Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,415 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned 0.19% of Camping World worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Camping World by 6,495.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWH. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Camping World Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE CWH opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -534.50 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -1,250.00%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

