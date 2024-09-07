SG Fleet Group Limited (SGF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.24 on September 24th

SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGFGet Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from SG Fleet Group’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

SG Fleet Group Limited provides motor vehicle fleet management, vehicle leasing, short-term hire, consumer vehicle finance, and salary packaging services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The company offers fleet management services, including pricing and quoting, funding, procurement and delivery, fuel and toll management, maintenance and accident management, roadside assistance, registration and infringement management, reporting and invoicing, contract revision, changeover consulting, and vehicle disposal services.

