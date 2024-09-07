SG Fleet Group Limited (SGF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.24 on September 24th

SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from SG Fleet Group’s previous final dividend of $0.07.
SG Fleet Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
About SG Fleet Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SG Fleet Group
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for SG Fleet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Fleet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.