Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.0 million-$320.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $321.5 million. Shoe Carnival also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.750 EPS.

SCVL stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.53. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $44.48.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $331.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

Separately, Williams Trading upped their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

