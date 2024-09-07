Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 28,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 114,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Silver One Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$68.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 21.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

