SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Shares Gap Up to $7.68

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.68, but opened at $7.90. SilverCrest Metals shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 95,694 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.22.
SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 47.62%. The firm had revenue of $72.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.
