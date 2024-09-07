SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Shares Gap Up to $7.68

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.68, but opened at $7.90. SilverCrest Metals shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 95,694 shares trading hands.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.22.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 47.62%. The firm had revenue of $72.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth $6,799,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

