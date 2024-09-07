Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Acquired by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Similarweb worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Similarweb by 122.5% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Similarweb by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Similarweb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the first quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

SMWB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Similarweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

NYSE:SMWB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,016. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $702.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 0.85. Similarweb Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $9.76.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 60.53% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. Analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

