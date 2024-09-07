Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 372,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,608,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 42.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $247.52 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.05 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,485.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,485.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,494 shares in the company, valued at $19,615,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,263 shares of company stock worth $10,892,906. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

