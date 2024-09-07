Sivia Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,094 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,864,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,356,940,000 after buying an additional 551,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BHP Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,625,000 after purchasing an additional 168,875 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $299,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $191,837,000. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,168,988 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,439,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $51.09 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.465 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.