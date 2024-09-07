Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,441 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $152,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $150.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

