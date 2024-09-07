Sivia Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 52,203 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Infosys by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

