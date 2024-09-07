Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $744,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.88.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $476.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $456.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.59.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,931 shares of company stock valued at $531,284,982 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

