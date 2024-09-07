Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases 54 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $198.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.13.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

