Sivia Capital Partners LLC Sells 341 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $3,618,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 735.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 46,589 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Shopify by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 28,639 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Shopify by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,688,000 after buying an additional 238,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,154,000 after acquiring an additional 713,064 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

Shopify Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $67.01 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.63. The stock has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.35.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

