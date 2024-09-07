Sivia Capital Partners LLC Sells 859 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $170.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.29 and its 200 day moving average is $154.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $175.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

View Our Latest Report on FI

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,215. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.