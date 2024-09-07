Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.06.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $52.28 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $54.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $298,597.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $189,762.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,773.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $298,597.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,446,805 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,809,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,655,000 after purchasing an additional 225,390 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 9.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,251,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,399,000 after buying an additional 358,988 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,220,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,706,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,446,000 after buying an additional 224,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,223,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,023,000 after acquiring an additional 156,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

