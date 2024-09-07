Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.78 and last traded at $29.78. Approximately 36,652 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 29,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

Smith-Midland Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $163.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.64 million for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Smith-Midland news, Director Richard Gerhardt sold 1,334 shares of Smith-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $48,691.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,797 shares in the company, valued at $211,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,667,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after buying an additional 113,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith-Midland by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 42,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Smith-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith-Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.