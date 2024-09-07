Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.67

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and traded as high as $46.04. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 13,200 shares.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.