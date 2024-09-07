Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.90

Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.90 and traded as high as $55.30. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $54.80, with a volume of 4,442 shares.

Sound Financial Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. The company has a market cap of $142.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

In other Sound Financial Bancorp news, Director Robert F. Carney sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $41,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 410,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

