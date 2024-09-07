South32 Limited (ASX:S32) Insider Sharon Warburton Purchases 25,000 Shares

South32 Limited (ASX:S32 – Get Free Report) insider Sharon Warburton purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.02 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of A$75,500.00 ($51,360.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.84.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

