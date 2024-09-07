Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:SCBS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:SCBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Southern Community Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of SCBS remained flat at $19.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. Southern Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $19.50.
Southern Community Bancshares Company Profile
