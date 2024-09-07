Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:SCBS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:SCBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Southern Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SCBS remained flat at $19.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. Southern Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Southern Community Bancshares Company Profile

Southern Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in northern Alabama. It accepts checking, saving, money market, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, Christmas club, and kids club savings accounts.

