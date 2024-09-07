Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on the stock.
Sovereign Metals Price Performance
Shares of Sovereign Metals stock opened at GBX 35.10 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £197.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,600.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.44. Sovereign Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 41 ($0.54).
About Sovereign Metals
