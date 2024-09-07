S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,951,000 after purchasing an additional 291,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,652,862,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,818,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,624,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,060,000 after acquiring an additional 279,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,467,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI traded down $6.36 on Friday, reaching $510.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $521.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $486.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.58.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.25.

About S&P Global

Free Report

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

