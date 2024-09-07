SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) is Greystone Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 2.7% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $13,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SRLN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,259,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,539. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

