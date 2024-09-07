SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Increased by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 10.6% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. owned 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $21,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after acquiring an additional 578,707 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 309,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,067,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 265,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $101,424,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $404.47. 3,350,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,507. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $402.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.80. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $416.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

