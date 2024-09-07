SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,636 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 0.93% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $14,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

NYSEARCA:CWI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 115,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,235. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

