SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.89

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 400386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPBO. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

