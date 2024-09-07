SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 157,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,965 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,417,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,407,000 after buying an additional 81,633 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

